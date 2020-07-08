UIL expects fall sports to start on time, modifies summer workout rules

The University Interscholastic League (UIL) communicated with local school district across Texas on Wednesday morning and advised them that fall sports are expected to start on time.
In addition several modifications were made to the guidelines governing voluntary summer workouts, which the UIL confirmed are set to resume on July 13. Individual districts can choose to not hold the workouts if it is deemed that it is in the best interest of everyone, given the COVID-19 situation in the area, to not gather.
One of the new requirements calls for everyone on the site of the workouts to wear a face covering when not working out. There are a few medical exceptions.
Students will be allowed to use the locker rooms beginning on July 13.
Students may now participate in drills that feature one or more students on offense and one or more students on defense.
Previously the UIL stated that no workouts could take place on July 20 and 21. That rule has been nixed now.
Face Coverings- Executive Order GA-29
Executive Order GA-29, regarding face coverings, applies to all UIL activities effective July 3, 2020. This includes all 2020 summer activities and in-season activities for the 2020-2021 school year. As the public health situation changes, and/or if subsequent Executive Orders are issued by Governor Greg Abbott, these guidelines may be further modified.
For the purposes of this document, masks and face coverings include non-medical grade disposable face masks, cloth face coverings (over the nose and mouth), or full-face shields to protect eyes, nose, and mouth. Face shields may be superior to cloth face coverings in many circumstances, given improved ability to see mouth movements and improved air circulation.
All employees, parents, visitors and students ten years of age or older must wear face coverings or face shields upon entry to an area where UIL activities are being conducted and when not actively exercising, unless an exception listed below applies.
The face coverings requirements do not apply to a school in a county that meets the requirements of paragraph 11 of Executive Order GA-29, unless the local school system chooses to implement these requirements locally. Even in these circumstances, the wearing of face coverings or face shields is strongly encouraged.
Exceptions to the wearing of face coverings or face shields include:
Any person with a medical condition or disability that prevents wearing a face covering;
While a person is consuming food or drink;
While the person is in a pool, lake, or similar body of water.
When a congregating group of persons maintains at least 6 feet of social distancing; or
Any other reason or circumstance indicated under Executive Order GA-29.
For the purposes of summer workouts, schools must require students, staff, and visitors to wear face coverings when entering and exiting facilities and practice areas, and when not actively exercising. Schools may, for example, allow students who are actively exercising to remove face coverings as long as they maintain at least six feet of distance from other students and staff who are not wearing face coverings. However, schools must require students and staff to wear face coverings as they get into positions that allow them to maintain safe distancing.
Other Requirements and Operational Considerations
Attendance at workouts must be optional for students and in compliance with the rules for Summer Strength/Conditioning Programs & Sport Specific Skill Instruction noted below. In addition to on-campus workout options, schools should consider providing students guidance for working out at home or remotely away from school. This can include virtual workouts, emailed or otherwise electronically delivered workout instructions, or any delivery model approved by the local school district.
Attendance records shall be kept, however, students shall not be required or allowed to make up missed days or workouts.
Fees, if any, shall be established by the superintendent and collected by the school. Any payment to coaches shall be from the school and from no other source.
Schools must develop mitigation plans as described above in order to provide students access to locker rooms and shower facilities beginning July 13, 2020. Students may not be given access to locker rooms or shower facilities prior to that date. Students should report to workouts in proper gear and immediately return home to shower at end of the workout.
Schools should have hand sanitizer or hand-washing stations readily available in the workout area. Students and staff should be encouraged to use it frequently.
All surfaces in workout areas should be thoroughly disinfected throughout and at the end of each day.
No clothing or towels may be laundered on site or shared during workouts.
There can be no shared water or food.
Schools should plan for entry and exit procedures that reduce the number of students and parents congregating outside and/or mixing around the workout areas and parking areas. Consider staggering start and end times, assigning students to entries and exits to ensure even distribution of students entering/exiting at each entry point, providing guidance to students to enter one at a time and wait six feet apart outside the entrance.
If the school is planning to offer transportation for summer activities, schools should follow all TEA guidance related to such transportation.
* Schools should consider having students remain with a single group or cohort to minimize the number of students and staff that must isolate if a case is confirmed. See Positive Cases and Staff or Students Showing COVID Symptoms at the bottom of this document.
