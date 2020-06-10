UIL gives high schools a bit of leeway in summer workouts

On Tuesday the University Interscholastic League (UIL) released some modifications to its policies regarding the prevention of transmission of coronavirus (COVID-19) at voluntary summer strength and conditioning workouts at high schools in Texas.
Effective immediately there will no longer be a requirement for one coach per every 20 students.
On June 22 indoor capacity of facilities will be increased from 25 percent to 50 percent.
Also on that day, the size of groups working out outdoors will increase from 15 to a maximum of 25 students, while indoor group workouts will increase from 10 to 15 participants.
A less stringent requirement for sanitization of equipment will also take effect on June 22. Instead of a mandatory guideline on sanitizing all equipment before and after each use by a student-athlete, the UIL will relax the rule to “should” be sanitized between different users.
