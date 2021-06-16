UIL gives streaming the green light; no action taken on shot clock for hoops

The University Interscholastic League has agreed to permit on-line streaming of high school football games for the upcoming season.
The Legislative Council approved a rule to permit UIL member schools to broadcast a live webcast (Internet only) of regular-season football games that are played on Friday nights. Any other form of live telecasts are prohibited.
According to the UIL, over 80% of its members were in favor of on-line streaming, which took place for the first time last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, which reduced the seating capacity at stadiums throughout the state.
The UIL took no action on a proposal to add a shot clock at the Class 6A and 5A levels for high school basketball.
Proponents say that a shot clock would neutralize teams more and make for more competitive games.
There are other concerns surrounding the cost of adding shot clocks and paying someone to operate them during games.
At present, only eight states utilize a shot clock at the high school level.
In other business, the UIL carved out policy for home school students who wish to participate in athletics, following the passage of HB 5467 in May.
A home school athlete can only participate in athletics at a school that they would be zoned into, if they choose to receive public education.
The legislature has said that schools do not have to accept home schoolers and if a school doesn't, the student-athlete can attend a charter school, but the charter school must be located within the border of the school district.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.