UIL Legislative Council dedicated to seeing sports return in the fall

The University Interscholastic League (UIL) Legislative Council met via a Zoom conference on Tuesday afternoon.
And while no action was taken on the vast majority of the 152 proposals that came up before the council during the new business portion of the nearly hour long session, UIL Council members did make their thoughts known as to whether or not high school athletics would return in the fall, as coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to pose a threat.
UIL Executive Director, Dr. Charles Breithaupt said, that it was the UIL's plan to, “start on time, stay on schedule, and play before a full set of fans in the stands.”
Officials went on to add that the organization is totally dedicated to having (athletic) seasons and are working hard to finish plans that will soon be communicated to the respective schools throughout the state.
Currently schools are only allowed to conduct voluntary summer workouts that are centered on strength and conditioning. These workouts are subject to numerous directives that have been implemented to stop the spread of COVID-19.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.