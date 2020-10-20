UIL Legislative Council issues delays due to COVID-19

AUSTIN, TX — The University Interscholastic League Legislative Council met via teleconference Sunday and Monday to make decisions on proposed rule changes in UIL academics, athletics, music and policy.
In music, the Council passed an amendment to add a ranking process to 1A State Marching Band advancement. They also passed an amendment to add judges at Regional Mariachi Competitions, consolidate regions, and allow only groups competing in the traditional category to advance to state.
In academics, the Council passed an amendment to combine A+ Science I and II tests for grades 6-8, and an amendment to add points for Top Presiding Officer in State Congress.
Additionally, the Legislative Council passed a resolution to temporarily expand the authority of the UIL Executive Director until August 1, 2021 due to COVID-19.
The Legislative Council also passed amendments to temporarily delay the following activities due to the current situation with COVID-19:
1. Water Polo (Previously scheduled to begin 2021-22 School Year)
2. State Chamber Music Contest (Previously scheduled to begin 2020-21 School Year)
3. Sight Reading (Previously scheduled to begin 2020-21 School Year)
