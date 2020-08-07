UIL makes known COVID-19 return to play policy

The University Interscholastic League's Medical Advisory Committee met via Zoom on Friday morning to forge out a coronavirus (COVID-19) return to play guideline for Texas high schools to follow.
A unanimous decision was reached on the issue of a student-athlete testing positive for COVID-19. If that occurs, he or she must be cleared by a doctor before returning to practice.
Also, the committee recommended to the school districts to follow Centers for Disease Control guidelines in regard to contract tracing and other COVID-19-related matters.
The committee, which is comprises of trainers, doctors and a coaching representative, didn't release a recommendation for school district to halt in-person practices if someone tests positive.
The committee instead opted to leave that decision up to the respective school districts.
