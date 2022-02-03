UIL Realignment: JHS joins a salty 9-4A-I; Rusk and Bullard district mates

Jacksonville learned on Thursday morning that its district home for 2022-24 will be District 9-4A-I, which is included in Region III.
The University Interscholastic League revealed district assignments for all classifications for the next two school terms early Thursday morning.
Joining the Indians, who are moving down from Class 5A-II, in the loop will be Athens, Henderson, Kilgore, Lindale, Palestine and Chapel Hill.
Jacksonville High's new athletic director and head football coach Jason Holman said earlier that the move down in classification would not mean the Indians would be landing on Easy Street — his assessment proved to be true, with the likes of Chapel Hill, Kilgore, Lindale and Palestine all included in the league.
Rusk and Bullard have been slotted into the same conference — District 8-4A-II, with Brownsboro, Canton, Carthage, Center and Van joining them.
This is another tough circuit, with Carthage and Van in the mix.
District 8-4A-II is a part of Region III.
The Troup Tigers should find District 9-3A-II much more palatable, with rival Arp, Edgewood, Grand Saline, West Rusk, Quitman and Winona making up the league roster.
District 9-3A-II is also a part of Region III.
Another team dropping down a notch is Alto.
The Yellowjackets will be playing in District 11-2A-II (Region III) for the next two years.
Other schools included in that conference are Cushing, Mount Enterprise, Overton, Price-Carlisle and Tenaha.
In basketball, New Summerfield has been tabbed to play in District 22-2A, along side some familiar faces from Alto, Cushing, Douglass, Mount Enterprise, Overton and Price Carlisle.
For the first time ever, Jacksonville, Rusk and Bullard are all included in District 18-4A for volleyball and basketball.
Lufkin Hudson, Madisonville and Palestine will also be included in the league.
