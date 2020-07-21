UIL reveals change in guidelines for prep basketball

Tuesday's announcement by the University Interscholastic League was not limited to fall sports — boy's and girl's basketball will see some significant changes in their upcoming seasons, too.
There will be no tournaments or showcases in the 2020-21 season, which is limited to a total of 27 regular season games.
The regionals tournaments have also been scrapped for the upcoming season, but the state tournaments will be played, in San Antonio's Alamodome.
The girls will have their first game on Nov. 6, with the guys starting the season a week later.
The regional finals for the girls will played on Feb. 26-27, 2021, with the state tournament scheduled for March 4-6, 2021.
The boys' regional finals will be played on March 4-6, and the state tournament will be played March 11-13.
