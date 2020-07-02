UIL suggests schools halt summer workouts until July 13

The University Interscholastic League (UIL) notified high schools in Texas on Wednesday that it recommends stopping all summer workouts, rehearsals, practices and instruction from July 3 through July 12.
Schools would be able to restart the voluntary summer activities on July 13, according to the release.
The UIL stated that it was concerned about “potential family get-togethers in celebration of the Fourth of July holiday.”
The UIL will continue to work with state and local officials and monitor CDC and other federal guidelines to determine and potential modifications to the UIL summer guidelines.
Both the Jacksonville Independent School District and the Rusk Independent School District have decided to follow the UIL's recommendation.
