UIL suspends all interscholastic activities thru Mar. 29

AUSTIN — The University Interscholastic League (UIL) is suspending all UIL sanctioned competitions beginning on Monday, March 16 through Sunday, March 29.
This covers both academic and athletic competitions, and is due to the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) throughout the state.
“We are urging our member schools and their communities to stay vigilant and take every possible precaution to remain safe and healthy,” said UIL Executive Director Dr. Charles Breithaupt. “We understand there is a lot of uncertainty during this unprecedented time. Please know UIL leadership is working diligently to adjust to this rapidly evolving situation and will share updates as soon as possible.”
Rehearsals and practices will be up to the individual school districts.
