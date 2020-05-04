UIL to allow for more coaching time once workouts return

University Interscholastic League officials are giving strong consideration to relaxing restrictions on the number of hours coaches can work with student-athletes in the summer, once it is deemed to meet again as the state and nation start the slow comeback from being idled by coronavirus (COVID-19).
It is anticipated that the UIL will increase the number of hours coaches can work with their athletes in order to make up for time lost in training and practice.
In other UIL business, pre-participation physicals for the 2020-21 school term will only be required for incoming 7th graders. Freshmen and juniors will not have to have an exam if a clean physical is currently on file.
