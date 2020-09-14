UIL to leave use of neck gaiters up to the individual schools

The University Interscholastic League Medical Advisory Committee met via video conferencing on Sunday, and one of the topics at the top of its list was a discussion on the use of neck gaiters.
Following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic earlier this year, some individuals and entities have included neck gaiters among apparel items that are used to shield against viruses.
The UIL has fielded concerns that wearing a neck gaiter could lead to neck injuries if a person wearing the neck gaiter is pulled from behind by the neck gaiter, as in during a tackle during a football game.
At this time the UIL said it will leave the decision up to the individual schools, as to whether a student-athlete can wear a neck gaiter during an athletic competition.
“They know their public health context better than we do, so they are making those decisions, but we are talking them through the injury possibilities that can occur if they’re wearing them during competition," UIL Deputy Director Jamey Harrison said.
The committee will be sending a letter regarding the neck-gator situation out to schools during sometime this week.
