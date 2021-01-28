UIL trims basketball and soccer state and regional tourneys to title games only

In an effort to better address the continued presence of COVID-19, the University Interscholastic League announced changes to the format of its upcoming state basketball and soccer tournaments.
The state tournaments will consist of only the championship games for each sport this year.
The modifications were made public on Tuesday when an email was sent to school superintendents across the state.
The state semi-final contests will not be included in the state tournaments and will be played at locations that are approved by both of the participating schools.
The same plan will also apply for the regional tournaments in basketball and soccer.
The state semi-final matches for soccer will take place on April 12-13, with the championship matches set for April 16-17.
Girls basketball state semi-finals are slated for March 1-2, with the title games scheduled for March 5-6.
For boys basketball, the state semi-finals will take place on March 8-9, with the championship games set for March 12-13.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.