UIL Volleyball: Bullard only area team to get out of bi-district

Bullard 3, Paris 1: Kelli Richmond swatted down 28 kills and came up with 14 digs to help power Bullard past Paris 3-1 (25-13, 19-25, 26-24, 25-23) in a Class 4A Region II bi-district match that was played on Thursday night. Libby Eitel handed out 37 assists to go along with 10 digs while Emily Bochow collected six kills, four blocks and three aces. Korleigh DuBose amassed 26 digs. The Lady Panthers will take on Farmersville in the area round at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Wills Point High School.
Madisonville 3, Rusk 1: Rusk's Lady Eagles had their season come to a close on Thursday evening in Crockett where Madisonville downed Rusk 3-1 in a Class 4A, Region III bi-district match. Rusk fell behind early as the Lady Mustangs captured the first two sets 25-16, 25-13. The Lady Eagles came back to win Game 3, 25-12. Madisonville sealed the deal by winning Game 4, 25-22.
Sabine 3, Troup 1: No. 3 Sabine escaped with a 3-1 (25-12, 23-25, 25-13, 25-18) decision over Troup Thursday night at Chapel Hill High School, in a Class 3A, Region II bi-district test. The 24-1 Lady Cardinals will test Atlanta in the area round early next week. Bailey Blanton paced the Lady Tigers with 21 kills, a block and 10 digs while Sam Eastman added 19 spikes and a dozen digs. Avery Thibodeaux collected 23 digs and five aces.
