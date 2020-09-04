UIL warns schools that fail to enforce COVID-19 guidelines

After last week's season opening football games for schools in Class 4A-1A, the University Interscholastic League (UIL) noticed some behavior that it simply could not sweep under the rug.
At least a half dozen schools failed to see that mandatory COVID-19 polices, including social distancing in the stands and all fans wearing face coverings were properly enforced.
On Wednesday the UIL sent correspondence to all superintendents, principals and coaches, advising them of the consequences if schools are found to be non-compliant in the COVID-19 mitigation department in the future.
Penalties could be in the form of a reprimand, all the way up to suspending sports.
The UIL saw the evidence from Week 1 in the form of newspaper and television crowd shots, as well as social media posts by the fans themselves, making it obvious if a particular school was not enforcing the required guidelines as it relates to the virus.
One photo published in the Austin American-Statesman showed less than 20% of fans in one section of the stadium at Burnet High School wearing a face covering.
“As we get fall seasons underway, UIL is reminding schools that it is critical to follow the COVID-19 Risk Mitigation Guidelines so we can continue to offer the opportunity for students to compete in UIL activities this year,” a UIL spokesman said Wednesday.
“Any allegations of not following COVID-19 Risk Mitigation guidelines will be handled in the same manner as other UIL violations.”
School officials at the Class 6A and Class 5A levels also received the advisories, even though their first game won't take place until the last week of the month.
