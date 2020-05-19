UIL working on a plan that will allow summer workouts to begin on June 8

The University Interscholastic League (UIL) notified high school athletic directors on Tuesday that it is working on a plan that would allow summer strength and conditioning workouts to take place beginning on June 8.
Marching band students would also be able to return on the same day.
The workouts would be limited, and regulated in such a way that social distancing guidelines, as well as other measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) could take place.
While acknowledging a final plan has not been decided on by the UIL, Jacksonville High School athletic director and head football coach Wayne Coleman seemed pleased with the information.
“We are anticipating something like 50 percent capacity in the weight room, something like that,” he said. “Having the kids in here even in a limited setting is a lot better than what we have now. This is encouraging.”
Coleman said that Jacksonville is looking at ways to potentially workout in shifts, in order to comply with social distancing rules.
With the UIL having a history of following the lead of Texas state government in matters related to coronavirus, Coleman said that he believes the fact that gyms and health clubs are now permitted to re-open in the state had a part to play in the UIL giving strong consideration to allowing the student-athletes to return to campus for workouts in early June.
“I think by having the kids in our weight room, where there are always plenty of assistant coaches around, that it will be much easier for us to enforce social distancing and to do the things that we will need to do to protect the kids,” Coleman said. “I think the UIL knows that having the kids work out at their schools is a better option than having 50 boys lifting weights at a private gym.”
