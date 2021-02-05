Undefeated Lufkin adds Jacksonville to its list of conquests

Lufkin lived up to its billing on Friday night by blanking Jacksonville, 5-0, at the Historic Tomato Bowl.
The match was the District 16-5A opener for both clubs.
The Panthers (9-0, 1-0) are ranked No.1 in the region, No. 4 in Texas and No. 28 in the nation by MaxPreps, and it is doubtful there is anyone in Jacksonville that will take issue with that.
After the opening 33:00 was played on even terms, Lufkin got on the board with 7:15 to go in the opening half when a Panther uncorked a laser from about 22 yards out that beat Jacksonville keeper Davy Smith to his right.
The half end with the Pack in front, 1-0.
After taking just eight shots in the first half, the Panthers seemed to wear down the Tribe defense in the second half by booting 18 shots, 11 of which were on goal.
Lufkin got its second point when Smith came out to play the ball, leaving the goal mouth uncovered, with a Panther getting a tap in at the 31:56 mark of the second half.
The Panthers then tacked on three insurance goals in the final 8:00.
The visitors amassed 26 shots compared to Jacksonville's 22, but 65.4% of the Panthers' shots were on goal.
Conversely, the Tribe (6-2-1, 0-1) had 10 shots on goal, for a 45.5% rate.
Jose Jaime of Lufkin made eight saves in route to getting the clean sheet while Smith had 10.
The match was very physical, with Jacksonville being called for 20 fouls (off sides + penalties) and Lufkin having nine fouls.
Jacksonville will trek to Whitehouse on Tuesday night in search of its first district win.
