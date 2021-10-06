Undefeated Rusk moves up to No. 7 in latest Fab 15 football poll

Despite having an open date last week, the 5-0 Rusk Eagles moved up one spot to No. 7 in the Class 6A/5A/4A #bEASTTexas Fabulous 15 football poll.
After winning its 34th consecutive game last Friday, Carthage remained No. 1.
Longview and Texas High stayed at No. 2 and 3, respectively. Gilmer bumped up to No. 4, and Van (6-0) joined the Top 5.
In the Class 3A/2A/TAPPS poll, losses by Brook Hill and Troup last week dropped the Guard and the Tigers from the top 15 into the receiving votes category.
Brook Hill garnered 13 points and Brook Hill had six.
n Class 3A/2A/TAPPS, West Rusk remained in the No. 1 spot with 11 first-place votes. No. 2 Mount Vernon received one first-place vote and No. 3 Timpson grabbed three first-place votes.
Waskom and Tatum both remained in the top five.
Some of the marquee match ups for this week include Class 6A No. 14 Rockwall at #bEASTTexas No. 6 Tyler Legacy; #bEASTTexas No. 2/Class 5A Division I No. 4 Longview at Class 5A Division I No. 3 Highland Park; No. 14 Marshall at No. 3 Texas High; No. 8 Kilgore at Mabank; No. 9 Lindale at No. 12 Henderson; Sabine at No. 13 Jefferson; and No. 4 Waskom at Hughes Springs.
Voters in the poll were Phil Hicks and Brandon Ogden of the Tyler Morning Telegraph, Jack Stallard and Thomas Bingham of the Longview News-Journal, Ryan Silapan of the Panola Watchman, Nathan Hague of the Marshall News Messenger, John Krueger of the Nacogdoches Daily Sentinel, Josh Havard of the Lufkin Daily News, Mitch Lucas of the Kilgore News Herald, Juwan Lee of the Palestine Herald-Press, Jay Neal of the Jacksonville Progress, Joe Elerson of the Athens Daily Review, Reagan Roy of CBS 19, freelance writer Joe Hale and Harlen the Sports Guy of the Friday Night Scoreboard Show.
———
#bEASTTexas Fabulous 15
6A/5A/4A
Team Points Record Last Week
1. Carthage (14) 224 4-0 1
2. Longview (1) 209 5-1 2
3. Texas High 191 4-0 3
4. Gilmer 175 4-1 5
5. Van 166 6-0 6
6. Tyler Legacy 145 3-2 7
7. Rusk 130 5-0 8
8. Kilgore 117 5-1 9
9. Lindale 101 3-3 11
10. Tyler 91 3-2 10
11. Chapel Hill 86 5-1 5
12. Henderson 59 4-1 13
13. Pine Tree 50 3-2 12
14. Marshall 40 3-2 15
15. Athens 10 4-2 14
Others receiving votes: Canton 4; Mabank 1; Liberty-Eylau 1.
3A/2A/TAPPS
Team Points Record Last Week
1. West Rusk (11) 221 5-0 1
2. Mt. Vernon (1) 207 6-0 2
3. Timpson (3) 200 4-0 3
4. Waskom 172 4-1 4
5. Tatum 159 4-1 5
6. Harmony 149 5-0 6
7. Beckville 137 6-0 8
8. Gladewater 129 3-2 6
9. Elysian Fields 111 5-1 9
10. Daingerfield 87 3-2 10
11. Mineola 73 3-2 12
12. Winnsboro 40 3-2 15
13. Jefferson 38 4-1 NR
T14. Arp 18 4-2 NR
T14. Corrigan-Camden 18 4-1 NR
Others receiving votes: Brook Hill 13; Tenaha 11; Malakoff 7; Troup 6; Sabine 2; Hughes Springs 1; White Oak 1.
Dropped out: No. 11 Brook Hill; No. 13 Troup; No. 14 White Oak.
