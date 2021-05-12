Byron Underwood, President of the Jacksonville Rodeo Association, gets about as excited as a kid on Christmas morning when talking about the upcoming 2021 edition of the Tops In Texas PRCA Rodeo.
The three-performance rodeo opens up on Thursday night at the Jacksonville Rodeo Arena and will run through Saturday, with each performance set to begin at 7 p.m.
“I think we are going to have one of the biggest rodeos that we've had in a long time here in Jacksonville,” Underwood said. “We have received over triple the number of entries from what we usually get and I think everyone — the fans, the community and the cowboys and cowgirls — are ready to get out and rodeo.”
Tops In Texas, like most rodeos in America, was canceled last year due to COVID-19.
Underwood is not making his prediction strictly based on the fact that over 300 contestants have entered in one of the seven disciplines — bull riding, bareback riding, saddle bronc riding, tie-down roping, team roping, steer wrestling and ladies barrel racing.
“I've talked to the hotel and motel folks in Jacksonville, and they are telling me they are fully booked on rodeo weekend,” he said. “We are having to refer people who need rooms to hotels in south Tyler now.
“Everywhere I go, people are excited about the rodeo, once again, and they are really looking forward to attending this year.”
Pete Carr Pro Rodeo returns as the stock contractor for the Tops In Texas rodeo, and if attendance in Jacksonville is anywhere close to what it was at the Pete Carr-produced rodeo in Nacogdoches last month, then this should really be a rodeo to remember.
“On Thursday night the arena in Nacogdoches was half full,” Underwood said. “Friday night they were at 75% capacity, and on Saturday night it was standing room only.”
Opening Night in Jacksonville means free admission (except for the box seats), courtesy of Trails to Christ Cowboy Church, Branded by Christ Cowboy Church and J-C Cowboy Church.
Plenty of good seats are still available for the Friday and Saturday performances.
Advance tickets ($10, box seats $15) are on sale at the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce (1714 E. Rusk St.) or at Super Gallo Mercado (1009 S. Jackson St.). For additional ticket information, phone (903) 586-2217 or visit the Tops In Texas website, topsintexasrodeo.com
NOTE: Tops in Texas PRCA Rodeo will not require attendees to wear face coverings, since the event is outdoors. Rodeo officials say there will be room to social distance in the seating area of the arena, for those that would like to do so. Extra precautions and sanitation procedures will be implemented in the concessions stands due to the on-going nature of COVID-19.
