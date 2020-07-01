University of Texas to release football hosting plan in early Aug.

AUSTIN — University of Texas officials say that they expect to release the university's policies and procedures for hosting football games and other athletic competitions during the first week of August.
Those guidelines will follow state, local and Big 12 Conference health and safety guidelines as it relates to coronavirus (COVID-19).
Those same mandates and policies will also be used to determine when the University of Texas may allow coaches, athletics staff and all student-athletes back to campus to begin preparing for the fall competitions.
The university has had 15 positive coronavirus tests returned after testing student-athletes before they were to begin the voluntary off season workout program earlier this month.
Texas is scheduled to open the 2020 season by hosting University of South Florida at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium on Sept. 5 (time to be determined).
