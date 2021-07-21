Upcoming Neches Wilderness Canoe & Kayak Race in need of volunteers

The 19th edition of the Neches River Kayak & Canoe Race is set to get under way on Aug. 7 and opportunities to volunteer in various capacities are still available.
Anyone wishing to donate their time and have fun at the same time are asked to call Kim Zemer (903) 330-3839 for more information.
The Neches River Kayak & Canoe Race, which attracts marathon and accomplished racers, as well as recreational paddlers, benefits Trinity Valley Community College students in the form of scholarships. The scholarships are awarded to returning adults, single parents, veterans and recent high school graduates.
In the last six years over $10,000 has been raised to fund 85 scholarships.
According to event organizers the race is made possible by the large number of “community volunteers and local sponsors.”
