DALLAS - The Brook Hill Lady Guard made short work of Dallas Shelton School on Thursday night in Dallas.
Brook Hill posted a 3-0 (25-11, 25-4, 25-13) win over the Chargers to improve to 2-3 in district play.
Gracie Dawson had nine kills, seven digs and one ace while Ella Hardee added nine kills, eight digs and an ace to spark the Lady Guard.
Julianna Mize swatted down five kills, came up with 10 digs and had seven aces.
Cassidy Clark supplied Brook Hill with 24 assists, 10 digs, two kills and three aces.
Brook Hill's next action will come at noon on Oct. 1 (varsity only) when the Lady Guard open the second round of conference play by entertaining McKinney Christian.
The Sept. 27 home match versus Dallas Christian has been moved to Oct. 24. The junior varsity teams will play at 5:30 p.m., followed by the varsity at 6:30 p.m.
