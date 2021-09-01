UPDATED: Original story has been updated with official statistics provided by the Jacksonville coaching staff.
Athens came in to John Alexander Gymnasium on Tuesday night and handed a short-handed Jacksonville squad a 3-1 (25-15, 25-12, 18-25, 25-21) defeat. The Maidens were playing without the services of two starters (medical reasons).
After the Lady Hornets had captured the first two sets, the Maidens rebounded by playing well in the third game.
Jacksonville (10-12) took the lead, 2-1, early when a Lady Hornet was whistled for going over the center line and managed to lead until midway of the match when Athens rallied to knot the score at 12.
The game continued to be played on even terms until Jacksonville closed out the set on an 8-0 run to solidify the win.
Tacarra Foreman had two service aces and a block during the run. Foreman ended the evening with six kills, four aces and two blocks and a dig.
The Lady Hornets regained control of things late in the fourth game and needed a 6-0 run down the stretch to turn back the Maidens, who led, 21-20, late in the set.
Four of Athens' final six points came on unforced errors (two defensive, two offensive) by Jacksonville.
Other statistical leaders for the Maidens were Jazmyne White (7 kills, 3 blocks), Kaniah Anderson (2 kills, 3 aces, 2 digs), Kelcie Speaker (14 assists, 4 digs, 1 ace) and Brooke Hornbuckle (3 kill, 3 aces, 2 blocks, 4 digs).
Kristen Gonzalez had a team-best 10 digs to go along with a kill while Claire Gill tallied eight digs and an ace.
Payton Johnson chipped in nine assists and a pair of digs.
SUB VARSITY — The Maiden freshmen won 2-0 (25-7, 25-22), with the Jacksonville JV losing, 2-1 (11-25, 25-21, 21-25).
