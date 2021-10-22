(UPDATED 10:47 p.m.)High School Football Scoreboard-Oct. 22

Texas High 42, Jacksonville 9

Carthage 35, Rusk 14

Grand Saline 42, Troup 27 (4th)

Van 56, Bullard 7

Alto 56, Normangee 23

Arp 41, Winona 3 (Half)

Kilgore 35, Henderson 34

Marshall 24, Mt. Pleasant 21

Whitehouse 21, Pine Tree 14

Chapel Hill 50, Mabank 22

Highland Park 42, Tyler High 14

Gladewater 48, White Oak 14

West Rusk 63, Harmony 18

Tyler Legacy 42, North Mesquite 20

Gilmer 51, Liberty Eylau 7

Palestine 46, Athens 29

 

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you