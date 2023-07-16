CALGARY, ALBERTA (CANADA) – Alto-cowboy Logan Cook turned in a pair of stellar efforts in saddle bronc riding at the Calgary Stampede, which is known as “The Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth”, late last week.
Competing in Pool “C”, which was one of three pools that the saddle bronc riders were assigned to, Cook scored an 82.5 in the First Round to finish in fourth place. His efforts earned him $4,500.
In the second round, Cook finished tied for third place after nailing down a score of 83. He added $3,875 dollars to his bank account for his work.
Cook also rode in Round Three on Saturday, but did not receive a score.
With winnings totaling $8,375, Cook finished in fourth place in Pool C.
Cook then advanced to the semi-finals where was handed a score of 86 for his ride. Cook finished tied for seventh place, which put an additional $1,333 in his pocket.
His success in western Canada bumped his yearly earnings north of the $55,000 mark.
Cook will continue to pursue the big money out west at least for the next couple of weeks.
On Tuesday he is slated to ride in the Snake River Stampede in Nampa, Idaho before traveling to Spanish Fork, Utah the following day for the Fiesta Days Rodeo.
Thursday will find Cook in Salt Lake City, Utah where he is entered in the Utah Days ‘47 Rodeo.
Cook will head to Ogden, Utah on Saturday evening to compete in the Pioneer Days Rodeo.
The annual Calgary Stampede is one of the world’s largest and riches rodeos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.