UPDATED: Boys Hoops: Alto to return to playoffs after defeating Carlisle, 63-42

ALTO - The Alto basketball yellowjackets knew what they had to do on Tuesday and they went out and got the job done.
The Jackets dropped the hammer on Carlisle, winning, 63-42, to earn the fourth and final playoff spot out of District 22-2A.
Jay Benton scored 25 points, which included three shots from downtown to spark the Mean Sting.
Rashawn Mumphrey recorded a double-double (13 points, 11 rebounds) while Jackson Duplichain scored nine points, came down with three rebounds, had six assists and made four steals.
Meanwhile, Keegan Davis made eight rebounds to go along wioth two points and Landon Cook finished up with five points and six caroms.
Alto (11-13) will take on Hawkins (22-7), the District 21-2A champions, at 6 p.m. on Monday at Tyler Junior College's Wagstaff Gymnasium in a Class 2A bi-district fray.
This will be the Jackets' first playoff appearance since the 2019-20 campaign.
The Indians' ended the year with a 10-10, 4-8 worksheet.
