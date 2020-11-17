UPDATED: The Troup Tigers (varsity only) will travel to Henderson tonight. Tip off is set for 6:15 p.m.
The first Tuesday of the new high school basketball season for boys sees a limited number of games involving the local and area teams.
Only two teams will be on the hardwood tonight, in fact.
Head coach Jayme Bradley's Rusk Eagles are slated to host Pollok Central at 7 p.m.
Rusk opens the new campaign by playing four of its first five games at Eagle Coliseum.
New Summerfield's Hornets will also be playing in front of the home fans.
The Hornets will entertain Latexo at 6:15 p.m. at the New Summerfield Coliseum.
Jacksonville is scheduled to open its season on Friday, Nov. 27 by traveling to Longview to test the Lobos.
With the COVID-19 protocols that are in place this year, it is anticipated that schedules could by changed, often on short notice. Fans are encouraged to check their respective schools' website for the latest updates to the respective schedules.
