Both of the injured Caddo Mills players that are mentioned in the story below were released from the hospital on Saturday, according to a Caddo Mills ISD official.
CADDO MILLS - The non-district football game between Bullard and Caddo Mills was called with 1:33 left in the third quarter, with Bullard leading 40-26.
This was due to two Caddo Mills' players having to be taken to the hospital by air ambulances after receiving what is being reported by KLTV as possible neck or back injuries.
The injured players have not been identified and there is no update on their respective conditions at this time.
The Bullard ISD stated "On behalf of all Bullard Panthers, our hearts and prayers are with the Caddo Mills community for complete healing of the injured students."
