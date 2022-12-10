CENTRAL HEIGHTS - Jacksonville's Indians sailed past Diboll, 56-40, in a semi-final contest in the Central Heights Holiday Hoopsfest late Friday night.
The 8-3 Tribe will go up against the Lorena Leopards (12-0) at 3:40 p.m. on Saturday at Russell Gymnasium in the tournament's championship affair. Lorena is ranked No. 6 in the state in Class 3A.
Lorena nipped Hamshire-Fannett, 41-40, in its seminal tilt on Friday.
Jacksonville (10-3) was sparked by 25 points from Karmelo Clayborne.
Devin McCuin put in 12, Jermaine Taylor had seven and Davarian Boyd scored six points.
Jacksonville head coach Mark Alexander said that the Tribe got great play from its reserves in the win over Diboll. In particular, the efforts of Jwaylon Kennedy, Isaiah Hamilton and Jonathan Johnson were noted.
The win over Diboll was Jacksonville's fourth in-a-row.
The Indians led 26-24 at intermission and then came out in the second half and outscored the Lumberjacks 30-16 to seal the deal.
