New Boston High School announced on Thursday morning that it has halted all football-related activities for a 14 day period.
Spring Hill High School has filled its open date and will be hosting Nevada Community on Friday.
At least three high school football games involving East Texas teams have been canceled due to coronavirus (COVID-19) reasons.
Tatum High School has canceled all varsity and junior varsity football activities for two weeks after a member of the Eagle varsity tested positive for the virus earlier this week.
Winnsboro school officials have canceled homecoming activities that were scheduled for Friday, including the Red Raiders's game against Hughes Springs.
Late Wednesday Kaufman officials notified Henderson that they were backing out of Friday's scheduled game.
