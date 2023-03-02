UPDATED: Dragon Relays: White a double gold winner; Clayborne wins high jump for Indians

NACOGDOCHES - Jacksonville Maiden Jazmyne White, a senior, won gold medals in long jump and triple jump, as well as finishing in second place in the 200 meter dash at the Nacogdoches Dragon Relays, which were held on Wednesday at Dragon Stadium.
White's winning mark in long jump was 17'-11". She landed a leap of 37'-09" in triple jump.
In the 200 meters, White froze the timer on 26.69.
The meet was moved up one day to avoid the possibility of inclement weather which was in the forecast for Thursday.
Nacogdoches finished with 178 to finish in first place in the team standings.
Next was Hudson (106), followed by Lufkin (95), Carthage (94) and Jacksonville (81).
On the boys side, Karmelo Clayborne, a junior, who was competing in his first meet of the spring, won first place in high jump, where he cleared 6'-1"
That was the Indians' lone first place finish.
The Tribe's 4X200 meter relay team came in second place, finishing in a time of 1:32.73 while Trent Powell won a silver medal in pole vault where he cleared 11 feet.
The Indians came in fourth place in the team standings, earning 66 points.
Finishing in front of Jacksonville was Lufkin (213), Hudson (114) and Carthage (78).
A total of nine teams were entered in the meet.
Team point totals were not available.
Varsity Girls-Jacksonville top 5 finishers
100 Meter Dash- 5. Kaylee Boyd, 13.41
200 Meter Dash- 2. Jazmyne White, 26.69; 4. Tia Fuller, 27.10
400 Meter Dash- 2. Lanajah Ticey, 1:03.08
1600 Meter Run- 4. Emily Martinez, 6:04.53
3200 Meter Run- 1. Martinez, 12:52
4X100 Meter Relay- 3. JHS, 50.87
4X200 Meter Relay-4. JHS, 1:49.39
Long Jump- 1. White, 17'-11"
Triple Jump- 1. White 37'-09"
Discus- 4. Que Que Robertson, 84'-06"
Varsity Boys- Jacksonville top five finishers
110 Hurdles- 4. Kenny Grant, 19.63
300 Meter Hurdles- 4. Trevor Arrington, 47.14; Grant, 59.19
4X100 Meter Relay- 4. JHS, 43.35
4X200 Meter Relay- 2. JHS, 1:32.73
4X400 Meter Relay- 5. JHS, 3:53.87
High Jump- 1. Karmelo Clayborne, 6'-1"
Triple Jump- 5. Cash Bearden, 36'-7"
Pole Vault- 2. Trent Powell, 11'-0"
Shot Put- 3. Dre Diles, 40'-4"
