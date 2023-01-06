Girl's Basketball: Hudson upsets Jacksonville to open district

HUDSON - Hudson's Lady Hornets upset Jacksonville, 52-39, on Friday evening at the Hudson gymnasium.

The game was the district opener for both clubs.

The loss ended a 12-game Maiden winning streak.

The Maidens were without the services of four seniors, who were unable to play due to medical reasons.

The Lady Hornets improved to 17-7, 1-0 as a result of the victory.

At 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday Jacksonville (19-6, 0-1) will host Rusk.

The Lady Eagles were routed by Madisonville, 71-30, on Friday.

