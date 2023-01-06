HUDSON - Hudson's Lady Hornets upset Jacksonville, 52-39, on Friday evening at the Hudson gymnasium.
The game was the district opener for both clubs.
The loss ended a 12-game Maiden winning streak.
The Maidens were without the services of four seniors, who were unable to play due to medical reasons.
The Lady Hornets improved to 17-7, 1-0 as a result of the victory.
At 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday Jacksonville (19-6, 0-1) will host Rusk.
The Lady Eagles were routed by Madisonville, 71-30, on Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.