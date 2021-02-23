UPDATED: Golf legend Tiger Woods in surgery after being in major car accident

UPDATED, 4:00 p.m., Tuesday: CBS Sports is reporting that the accident took place near Ranchos Palos Verdes, Calif about 7 a.m. on Tuesday and was a roll-over accident.
The Los Angeles Times reported that Woods was "traveling at a high rate of speed, lost control of the vehicle before crossing the center of the divider."
He was transported by ambulance to to UCLA-Harbor Medical Center.
A spokeswoman with the L. A. County Sheriff's Office stated that Woods' injures are not considered to be life threatening.
Authorities say golf star Tiger Woods, 45, was injured in a vehicle rollover in Los Angeles County early this morning. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department says Woods had to be extricated from the vehicle with the so-called jaws of life tools.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office posted on its social media that Woods' agent, Mark Steinberg, said that Woods is currently undergoing surgery to repair multiple leg injuries.
Woods was the only person in the vehicle, which received heavy damage in the accident.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.