UPDATED: Indians celebrate Senior Night with a 68-44 win over Rusk

Jacksonville closed the book on the regulars season by securing a 68-44 win over Rusk on Tuesday night at John Alexander Gymnasium.
Tuesday was also Senior Night for the Tribe (23-8, 9-1).
Playing in their final game at John A Gym were Davarian Boyd, Koda Canady, Kaden Franklin, Ryan McCown and Devin McCuin.
Jacksonville and Bullard end up as Co-District Champions in District 18-4A. Bullard outlasted Hudson, 68-44, on Tuesday to finish with a 27-5, 9-1 worksheet.
Jacksonville and Bullard traded wins in their two regular season meetings.
Jacksonville is ranked No. 16 in the latest TABC Class 4A poll and Bullard is ranked No. 17.
Rusk ended the season with a 0-10 conference record.
