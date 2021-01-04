Center rallied in the fourth quarter to upend Jacksonville, 53-50 in Jacksonville on Saturday.
The Tribe (6-4) led 43-37 going into the fourth stanza.
Jacksonville will look to get back on the winning track on Tuesday by hosting the Carthage Bulldogs.
The freshman will get things started at 5 p.m., followed by the junior varsity tilt at 6:15 p.m.
Varsity action should get under way around 7:30 p.m.
The Indians will visit Central Heights on Friday before opening District 16-4A play on Jan. 11 by entertaining Tyler High.
