Indians lose to Center, 53-50; to host Carthage on Tuesday

Center rallied in the fourth quarter to upend Jacksonville, 53-50 in Jacksonville on Saturday.

The Tribe (6-4) led 43-37 going into the fourth stanza.

Jacksonville will look to get back on the winning track on Tuesday by hosting the Carthage Bulldogs.

The freshman will get things started at 5 p.m., followed by the junior varsity tilt at 6:15 p.m.

Varsity action should get under way around 7:30 p.m.

The Indians will visit Central Heights on Friday before opening District 16-4A play on Jan. 11 by entertaining Tyler High.

