UPDATED: JACKSONVILLE BASEBALL: Tribe go 3-1 in Palestine Tournament

Original story has been modified to include information about Karson Shoemaker pitching a no-hitter in the win over Elkhart.
The Jacksonville Indian baseball team opened the season by winning four of the five games that it played, which included going 3-1 in the Palestine Tournament over the weekend.
The Indians closed out tournament play on Saturday by blanking Elkhart, 7-0.
Karson Shoemaker pitched a no-hitter (six innings) to get the win on the hill for the Indians. Shoemaker struck out five and walked two.
“Kids played with great energy and relentless hustle,” Jacksonville head baseball coach Branson Washburn said. “They are continuing to mature and grow as a team.”
Jacksonville hitters cleaned up in the Palestine Tournament.
Hayden Thompson hit .666 (4-6, 2 RBI) and Kasey Canady connected at a .500 (4-8) clip to lead the Indians. Canady also drove in a pair of runs.
Carson Cleaver went 6-13, launched a home run and drove in six runs.
Batting .417 (5-12) was Jacarri Hamlett, who tallied seven RBI in the tourney.
Lead-off hitter Dominik Hinojosa batted .364 (4-11) and drove in four runs, while Devin McCuin had three hits in nine trips (.333 average) while driving in one run.
Joshua Holcomb also did well swinging the bat. Holcomb went 4-13 (.308) with two RBI.
Jacksonville will play in the Grand Saline Tournament, beginning on Thursday.
