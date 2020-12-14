The original version of this story has been corrected to reflect that JHS will honor its senior girls prior to the start of the boy's game.
Jacksonville High School will host an early-season Senior Recognition Day on Friday at the John Alexander Gymnasium.
At 3:15 p.m. the varsity girls will entertain Jasper, with Fightin' Maiden seniors Grace Abercrombie and Katelynn Hogg scheduled to be honored before tip-off.
At 7:30 p.m., head coach Mark Alexander's Indians will take on Kilgore.
During pregame ceremonies seven Indian seniors will be recognized.
That group includes Taylor Alexander-Wade, Lukidrian Williams, Wade Kennedy, Kameron Conwell, Casey Avery, Matthew Wilson and Patrick Clater.
The varsity games are a part of a five-game card that will take place at the John A. Gym.
The day will get started at 2 p.m. when the junior varsity girls play Jasper.
At 5 p.m. the freshman boys will take on Kilgore, with the junior varsity boys set to battle the Bulldogs at 6:15 p.m.
Fans are reminded that all tickets must be purchased on-line.
