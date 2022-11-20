UPDATED: JHS Indians to host White Oak on Monday

The game between Jacksonville and White Oak that was scheduled to be played on Monday has been canceled.
The Jacksonville Basketball Indians will have their first home game of the new season on Monday.
The Tribe (0-1) will host White Oak (1-1) at 5 p.m. at the John Alexander Gymnasium. There will be no sub-varsity games played on Monday.
The Indians lost, 52-44, to Hallsville (3-0) on Friday night in Hallsville.
White Oak also fell on Friday. The Roughnecks were knocked off by Brownsboro, 51-38.
