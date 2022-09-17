The original version of this story has been amended to reflect the official statistics.
BULLARD – The Brook Hill Guard knew there would be growing pains replacing 18-of-22 starting positions coming into the new 2022 season.
On Friday night, those young replacements and even some younger players recently moved up…. all grew up a little.
“I was really excited with the guys tonight,” said seven-year head coach Scott Ryle. “We had three key guys out this week, and we had some guys that played JV a week ago that started for us and they stepped up.”
Behind running back Ben Varvas, quarterback, Jonah McCown, along with multi-purpose standout, Xavier Kendrick, the Guard rattled off a 38-14 halftime lead, leading to a 55-29 final tally at Young Field, Herrington Stadium.
Varvas ran for 120 yards on eight carries in the first quarter alone, and finished up with 205-yards on 16 tries. The senior bulldozer had first down runs from 19-, 15- and 56-yards as Brook Hill led 17-14 after one quarter.
Guard place kicker, Mio Engqvist capped off the opening drive with a 23-yard field goal after a nine-play drive to start off the game. The junior soccer-style kicker was stellar in his outing going 7-for-7 in PAT boots, and field goals of 23- and 25-yards.
The air game then opened up for the junior McCown as he connected with Xavier Kendrick for a 63-yard score in a one play quick-hitter, and a quick 10-0 lead.
Brook Hill extended the lead to 17-0 after a seven play drive ended in a one-yard plunge by Braxton Durrett and another PAT boot by Engqvist.
White Oak finally got on the board on the ensuing kickoff.
Roughneck, Noah Carter took the kick four-yards deep in the end zone and raced up the middle of the field for 104-yards to paydirt. Aven Whittington was good on the PAT kick for a 17-7 count with 3:42 left before intermission.
The next Guard drive was the only three-and-out for the locals in the opening half, before a 53-yard punt by Noah Langemeier pinned White Oak at their own 30-yard line.
After a pass for a first down, Roughneck all-purpose player, Deegan Williams busted up the middle for a 60-yard scoring run, and the Whittington PAT ended the first period.
The second quarter was all Brook Hill.
After an incredible one-handed grab earlier in the game resulted in the initial first down of the game by the speedster Noah Langemeier. The senior two-way standout caught a McCown offerin
on a 10-yard reception and legged out the final 50-yards, leaving the Roughneck defense every stride for a TD.
Two Guard possessions later, Vargas made his big run of the night with 65-yard jaunt around right end with 5:13 left before intermission.
The Guard defense added to the 38-14 halftime score as the sophomore, Durrett returned an interception 50-yards and Engqvist’s fifth PAT kick with 2:34 left, finished up the opening half.
Another defensive TD started out the second half scoring.
Roughneck back-up quarterback Noah Carter made run for four yards before fumbling forward to the 30-yard line of Brook Hill.
Xavier Kendrick was ‘Johnny-on-the-spot’, scooped up the pigskin and his long sideline-to-sideline run of 70-yards upped the score to 45-14.
Carter made a crafty 71-yard run for the Roughnecks with a run around the left end. Whittington booted his PAT kick with 7:19 in the third quarter.
The final period White Oak put together a drive capped off by a six-yard TD from running back, Azriel Sosa. Carter ran in the two-point PAT to finish up the Roughneck scoring in the game with 10:13 left in the contest.
Brook Hill tacked on a 25-yard field goal by Engqvist, and Kendrick finished off the scoring with a 53-yard TD catch-and-run and a 55-29 final score after the Engqvist PAT kick.
The Guard accounted for 215-yards on the ground and two rushing TD’s.
McCown was s solid 9-of-20 for 251-yards through the air, with three TD’s, and two interceptions.
One interception deflected off the hands of a Guard receiver, while there were also three drops by Guard recievers.
“Jonah is getting better every week and growing every game, and he is gonna make some big plays for us,” Ryle said about his signal-caller McCown. “As he grows our team will grow.”
Kendrick had a great all-round game with 56-yards on three carries, two TD catches for 117-yards, and added 10 tackles, three for a loss, and the fumble recovery for a score defensively.
“Kendrick is an explosive player and he’s scary especially on the offensive side of the ball and can score at any point,” the head coach added, “and he doesn’t mind hitting on defense which is nice for a safety coming up and making plays for us.”
Langemeier had three receptions for 98-yards and a score, adding one pass break up and five tackles. Wide out, Jakob Cermak added two first down grabs for 24-yards.
Brook Hill amassed 502-yards (268 rushing; 251 passing), of total offense while holding the Roughnecks to 395-yards (374 rushing; 21 passing).
Freshman, Hayden Watson had a stellar game at linebacker, making seven stops and recovering a Roughneck fumble.
Colton Richardson had a game-high 11 tackles with one for a loss. Vargas had seven stops also.
The Guard (2-2), will travel to play Atlanta with a 7:30 pm kickoff. White Oak (2-2), will travel again next week when they play at Elkhart.
Non-District Football
At Young Field, Herrington Stadium, Bullard, TX.
Brook Hill 55 , White Oak 29
SCORE-BY-QUARTER
White Oak 14 0 7 8 -29
Brook Hill` 17 21 7 10 -55
SCORING SUMMARY
First Quarter
Brook Hill – Mio Engqvist 22 field goal, 9:22
Brook Hill – Xavier Kendrick 63 pass from Jonah McCown, (Engqvist PAT kick good), 7:31
Brook Hill – Braxton Durrett 1 run, (Engqvist PAT kick good), 3:57
White Oak – Noah Carter 103 kick off return, (Aven Whittington PAT kick good), 3:42
White Oak – Deegan Williams 60 run, (Whittington PAT kick good), :56
Second Quarter
Brook Hill – Noah Langemeier 60 pass from McCown, (Engqvist PAT kick good), 10:47
Brook Hill – Vargas 65 run, (Engqvist PAT kick good), 5:13
Brook Hill – Durrett 50 interception, (Engqvist PAT kick good), 2:34
Third Quarter
Brook Hill – Kendrick 70 fumble recovery, (Engqvist PAT kick good,) 8:24
White Oak – Noah Carter 71 run, (Whittington PAT kick good), 7:19
Fourth Quarter
White Oak – Azriel Sosa 6 run, (Carter PAT run good), 10:13
Brook Hill – Engqvist 25 field goal, 7:23
Brook Hill – Kendrick 53 pass from McCown, (Engqvist PAT kick good), 1:45
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.