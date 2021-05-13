NAVASOTA — Rusk scored three runs in the first inning and was never challenged as the Eagles went on to shutout La Grange's Leopards, 7-0, on Thursday night at Navasota High School.
The triumph came in Game 1 of a best-of-3 Class 4A, Region III Area series.
Landon Gates went 3-3 and ripped a pair of doubles while driving in three runs for Rusk (23-7).
JD Thompson belted out two hit to go along with two RBI and Wade Williams collected a pair of hits.
Mason Cirkle and Lane Gilchrest got in on the fun by adding a base hit and a RBI apiece.
Rusk collected a total of 12 hits in the game.
Thompson and Tarrant Sunday combined to toss a shutout against the Leopards.
Thompson took the win after working 6.2 innings and giving up just two hits. He struck out a dozen and didn't walk anyone.
Sunday came on in relief with two outs in the seventh and closed the door on La Grange. Sunday walked one and struck out one.
The two clubs will make their way back to Navasota on Friday for Game 2. First pitch is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
