Volleyball teams representing Rusk Bullard and Troup will be involved in
bi-district playoff matches later this week.
Rusk, finished in second place in its district and will be facing Madisonville at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Crockett High School in a first round playoff match.
Also a district runner-up after losing, 3-1 to Lindale on Friday,
Bullard has drawn Paris as ifs first round foe. Day, time and location
of that match are to be announced.
The Lady Tigers from Troup came in fourth place in district and will
take on Sabine in the bi-district round.
That match is scheduled to get under way at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Chapel
Hill High School.
