Jacksonville thumped Nacogdoches 10-2 on Tuesday at the Frances White Tennis Comples, and with the victory the Tribe have clinched a playoff spot.
Jacksonville won't know its final standing in the district until the Tribe wrap up the regular season on Oct. 20 against Huntsville. That match will take place in Huntsville.
Jacksonville winners:
Boy's Singles
Alex Hassell 2-6, 6-1, (10-7)
Will Royon 6-0, 6-0
Girl's Singles
Haley George 6-2, 6-4
Isabelle Maiquez 6-0, 6-0
Sarah McCullough 6-3, 6-2
Laura Little 6-1, 6-1
Molly Bentoski 8-2
Boy's Doubles
Sergio Rivera/Royon 6-2, 6-1
Girl's Doubles
George/Maiquez 6-0, 6-0
McCullough/Bentoski 6-2, 6-0
Alena Trawick/Laurine Ugbebor 6-0, 6-3
Mixed Doubles
Little/Caleb Blakeney 6-3, 6-1
