UPDATED: Troup girls bomb Elysian Fields, 51-19

TROUP - Troup moved to 3-2 in conference by lowering the boom on Elysian Fields, 51-19, on Friday evening at Tiger Gymnasium.
Troup now stands 10-12 overall while the Lady Jackets slipped to 6-15, 0-5.
Peyton Wells scored 18 points, which included four baskets from beyond the arc, to pace Troup in scoring.
Sara Neel (11), Qhenja Jordan (10) and Emory Cover (6) were also players of impact for the Lady Tigers.
The Lady Tigers will travel to Waskom for a 6 p.m. game on Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.