USTA Sectionals: Tie Dye men prove age is just a number

NEW BRAUNFELS — The Tie Dye men's 65 tennis team represented East Texas well at the USTA Texas Section state championships that took place in New Braunfels on Friday and Saturday.
Although Team Austin won first place, the eight fellows donning the groovy multi-color t-shirts played hard and displayed fine sportsmanship from start to finish.
Team members Sam Hopkins, Ted Debbs, J.P. Isbell, Lewis Cromer, Charles Hassell, John Malloy, Ken Coulon and Bill Wilton hail from Jacksonville, Rusk, Alto, Nacogdoches and Tyler.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.