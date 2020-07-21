UT Tyler Athletics: New Summerfield grad earns a spot on honor roll

TYLER — Collin Wilkerson, a freshman management major, and graduate of New Summerfield High School, is one of 160 student-athletes from the University of Texas Tyler that has earned a spot on the Lone Star Conference Commissioner's Honor Roll (2019-20 spring semester).
Wilkerson is a member of the UT-Tyler men's basketball team.
Among the 2,667 honorees conference-wide this semester, a total of 931 Lone Star Conference student-athletes (34.9 percent) achieved a 4.0 grade point average in the spring. UT Tyler tied for third in the conference for 4.0 GPAs with 64, a group which represented over 40 percent of the Patriots' LSC Commissioner's Honor Roll recipients.
The highest number of UT Tyler selections came from the baseball program with 20 honorees, followed by men's soccer and softball (18 each), men's track and field (17), and women's track and field and volleyball (16 each). All 12 members of the women's tennis roster were named to the list, along with 13 of the 16 members (81 percent) of the men's tennis team. A full list of UT Tyler recipients can be found below.
"I continued to emphasize that our top priority in UT Tyler Athletics is academic achievement," said Director of Athletics Dr. Howard Patterson. "We are extremely proud of UT Tyler's student athletes and their continued excellence in their sport as well as in the classroom. We now have 28 consecutive semesters with a department GPA over 3.0, and our students continue to cement their legacy as true student-athletes."
To be eligible for the LSC Commissioner's Honor Roll, student-athletes must have a minimum 3.30 GPA for the current semester and be on the roster.
