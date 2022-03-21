UT-Tyler Ice Breaker: JC men set 4-new meet records

BULLARD — Jacksonville College Track and Field opened the outdoor season off in fine fashion on Friday and Saturday by establishing four new meet records in the men's division of the University of Texas Tyler Ice Breaker, which took place at The Brook Hill School's Herrington Stadium.
No team scores were calculated.
JC competed against student athletes representing Stephen F. Austin (NCAA, Division I), in addition to NCAA Division II and III institutions from the region and other junior college athletes.
Anthony East III, a freshman from LaGrange, Texas and sophomore Christian Lacy from Gladewater, were involved in setting two-new meet records each.
East III won first place in the 400 Meter Dash, posting a winning time of 47.11, which was over two seconds faster than the previous meet record.
Lacy came in first in Long Jump, with a winning mark of 6.77 meters. The previous meet record was 7.00 meters.
East III and Lacy were a part of JC's 4X400 Meter Relay team that won first place, stopping the timer on 3:17.54.
Justin Malnar (Fr., Garrison) and Mitchell Hackstedt (Fr., Needville) were also included on the team.
JC's winning time shaved nearly four seconds off of the previous meet record.
Joel Aihia, a freshman from Arlington, Texas, set a new meet high water mark in the 200 Meter Dash, where he finished in 22.00. His time was .38 faster than the old record.
Other top efforts from the Jags included a second place finish in the 4X100 Meter Relay (Jesse Adams, Aihia, Everett Sadler, East III). Team JC was timed in 41.66.
Sadler came in fourth place in the 100 Meter Dash and posted a time of 11.06.
Also coming in fourth place was Zack Brown-Schilling, who cleared 1.88 meters in High Jump.
There were also some noteworthy performances by members of the Lady Jaguar squad.
Garrison-sophomore Jaiyah Hodge won the gold in High Jump by clearing 1.62 meters.
Lexi Myers (Fr., Buda) tied for second place behind Hodge. She cleared 1.57 meters.
In Long Jump, JaMiyah Burton, a freshman from Frankston, took fourth place in Long Jump, landing a leap of 5.0 meters.
On Saturday JC will take part in the (Southern Arkansas University) Dan Veach Invitational in Magnolia, Ark.
JC track and field is coached by Kirby Shepherd.
