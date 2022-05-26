UT-Tyler softball, Goff lose National Championship opener

TATUM GOFF

 Courtesy Photo

DENVER - Top-seeded University Texas Tyler was upset, 5-1, by No. 8-seed California State University Dominguez Hills on Thursday afternoon in opening day play of the NCAA Division II Softball National Championship.

The double-elimination tournament is being held at the Assembly Athletic Complex in Denver.

The Patriots (45-8) will face either Rogers State (Okla.) or Southern Indiana in an elimination game on Friday afternoon.

Rusk-sophomore Tatum Goff suffered the loss in the circle for UT-Tyler. She worked 2.1 innings and gave up three runs, two of which were earned, on four hits while striking out one and not walking a batter.

Goff was one of three Patriot pitchers that saw duty in the circle against the Toros (42-21).

Jaime Raquel went 2-4 with and RBI and a run scored for the winners.

Each team had eight hits in the game.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you