UT-Tyler softball, Goff lose National Championship opener

DENVER - Top-seeded University Texas Tyler was upset, 5-1, by No. 8-seed California State University Dominguez Hills on Thursday afternoon in opening day play of the NCAA Division II Softball National Championship.
The double-elimination tournament is being held at the Assembly Athletic Complex in Denver.
The Patriots (45-8) will face either Rogers State (Okla.) or Southern Indiana in an elimination game on Friday afternoon.
Rusk-sophomore Tatum Goff suffered the loss in the circle for UT-Tyler. She worked 2.1 innings and gave up three runs, two of which were earned, on four hits while striking out one and not walking a batter.
Goff was one of three Patriot pitchers that saw duty in the circle against the Toros (42-21).
Jaime Raquel went 2-4 with and RBI and a run scored for the winners.
Each team had eight hits in the game.
