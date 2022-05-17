TYLER - Tatum Goff, a product of Rusk High School, has won a bevy of noteworthy awards as a member of the University of Texas Tyler Patriot softball squad.
The redshirt sophomore has garnered NFCA All-Region, Division II All-South Central Region (first team) and DII CCA first team recognition.
Goff has also been named to the All-Lone Star Conference first team, as well as having received the league's Newcomer of the Year award, after transferring in from Kansas University in the off season.
In 75.1 innings of work during the regular season, Goff posted a 1.67 earned run average and struck out 93 opposing batters.
As the season progressed, Goff, a lefty, became the Patriots' No. 1 starter.
UT Tyler will be playing in the NCAA South Central Super Regional, beginning at 4 p.m. on Thursday when they battle Texas A&M Kingsville in a best-of-three series.
Game 2 will take place at 3 p.m. on Friday, and if a third game is needed, it will get under way at 6 p.m. on Friday.
All games will be played a Suddenlink Field on the UT Tyler campus.
The winner of the UT Tyler-A&M Kingsville Super Regional will advance to the NCAA D-II World Series, which is scheduled to get under way on May 26 in Denver.
