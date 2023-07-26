ARLINGTON – Defending American Athletic Conference champion Tulane came out on top in the American Athletic Conference (AAC) Preseason Media Poll, which was revealed on Tuesday during the league’s Media Days.
Live! By Lowes in Arlington was the host site for this year’s event.
Tulane, who went 12-2 last season including defeating USC, 46-45, in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl, received 20 of the 34 first place votes to rack up 457 points.
University of Texas San Antonio, last year’s Conference USA champion, received nine first place nods and 440 points to finish in second place in the rankings.
The Roadrunners’ roster contains three men from Cherokee County. Wideouts Chris Carpenter and Devin McCuin, products of Jacksonville High School and quarterback Owen McCown, who graduated from Rusk High School.
In third place in the poll was SMU (3 first place votes, 397 points), followed by Memphis (1, 362), Florida Atlantic (312), East Carolina (303) and North Texas (261).
Completing the predicted order of finish was Alabama Birmingham in eighth place with a lone first place vote and 209 points, followed by Navy (199), Temple (182), Tulsa (160), Rice (138), South Florida (86) and Charlotte (64).
