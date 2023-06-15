SAN ANTONIO – The University of Texas San Antonio football team is scheduled to appear in three nationally televised games during the upcoming season.
The Roadrunners, who finished with an overall record of 11-3 (8-0 in Conference USA) have two former Jacksonville Indians and a former Rusk Eagle on its roster.
Junior wide out Chris Carpenter of Jacksonville saw extensive action as a return specialist last season for the Roadrunners, while also getting into the mix a wide out for the C-USA champions.
Owen McCown, a Rusk-product, joined the UTSA program in the spring after transferring in from Colorado. He is listed as a sophomore.
Recent Jacksonville graduate Devin McCuin, who also plays wide out, is one of the newest members of the Roadrunner team.
UTSA’s first national game will take place on Sept. 2 when the Roadrunners travel to Houston to battle the Cougars. FS1 will be broadcasting the game nationally beginning at 6 p.m.
At 6 p.m. on Sept. 15 UTSA will host Army. The game will be televised by ESPN.
UTSA’s last nationally televised game of the regular season will come on Nov. 17 when the University of South Florida is scheduled to invade the Alamodome.
